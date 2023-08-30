CM praises TMC’s Partha Bhowmick, Madan Mitra for their acting skills

In Raj Chakraborty’s debut Bengali OTT series ‘Abar Proloy’, Inspector Karali stood out for his signature dialogue, “Hello sir.”

Bringing this character to life is Partha Bhowmick, the state Irrigation minister, whose acting skills have captivated audiences and won praise, even earning recognition from the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following a ministerial meeting on Monday, Banerjee was in her room talking to some press members at Nabanna. During this, Bhowmick came in for work. When the press members spotted him, they greeted him with “Hello sir.” Bhowmick humbly asked them to stay quiet.

“Partha, I’ve heard that you’ve excelled in the series. It’s heartening to see you balance ministerial responsibilities with your artistic pursuits,” CM said. In response, the minister touched Banerjee’s feet, seeking her blessings.

Upon the suggestion that the CM watch the web series, she said: “When someone within our ranks excels in the realm of art and culture, it truly warms my heart.”

At the trailer launch of ‘Abar Proloy, Chakraborty, who is also TMC MLA from Barrackpore, lauded his fellow politician, expressing that Bhowmick’s performance would undoubtedly astonish everyone. The Naihati MLA had always nurtured a passion for theatre, a fact noticed by Chakraborty, who offered him a substantial role in the web series.

Meanwhile, the CM also extended her praise to another TMC MLA, Madan Mitra, for his debut performance in the Bengali film ‘Oh Lovely’.

On Monday, on her way to the ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebration outside the Assembly, Banerjee happened to cross paths with Mitra. As per sources, during the encounter, she said: “Now, everything is lovely.”