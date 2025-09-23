CM postpones Puja inaugurations in city, virtually opens district pujas

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday postponed her planned Durga Puja inaugurations in Kolkata due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions but conducted virtual inaugurations of several pujas in the districts from her Kalighat residence in the evening.

“I have postponed my planned itinerary of inaugurating some of the major pujas in Kolkata due to the inclement weather. I will resume these inaugurations on Wednesday and continue with those originally scheduled for that day. My entire administration has been out on the roads to support the people. However, I had promised to inaugurate several district pujas virtually, and the communities have been waiting. I cannot let them down, so arrangements have been made to carry out these virtual inaugurations from my residence,” said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Banerjee blamed the Metro Railways for the waterlogging in the Rajarhat, New Town, and Salt Lake areas.

“They (the Metro) have kept construction materials scattered here and there, which has resulted in clogged drains. This has prevented the water from being properly channelised through the drains, and as a result, the roads have become inundated. They should be more responsible and cautious while executing their metro projects,” she claimed.

While inaugurating pujas in South 24-Parganas, the Chief Minister said that, according to weather predictions, the possibility of rainfall due to a low-pressure system cannot be ruled out from Friday onwards.

“People, particularly those living near coastal and riverine areas, should remain alert. Fishermen have already been warned not to venture into the sea. The administration will move you to flood shelters if necessary. We have no control over nature and its forces, but life must go on,” she added.