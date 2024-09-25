CM pledges houses for flood victims, Rs 2 lakh for families of 28 deceased

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government would construct houses for everyone whose homes were destroyed due to the floods.



Her government will also hand over around 11 lakh houses to the Awas beneficiaries in December.

She was addressing the media after an administrative meeting in Birbhum, on Tuesday.

Banerjee also instructed her party’s MLAs and MPs to contribute towards repairing village roads in the flood-affected areas.

“I asked the MLAs to provide funds to repair damaged village roads under their jurisdiction. MPs have been urged to provide Rs 1 crore for the renovation of schools while Rs 4 crore has to be given by the MPs for repairing roads under their constituencies,” Banerjee said.

The Panchayat department will carry out a survey and find out how the repair and renovation works will be carried out. A survey will be initiated after it stops raining, she added.

Banerjee further pointed out that out of 11 lakh houses which will be given to the Awas beneficiaries in December, 65,000 houses would be given to destitute women.

The first instalment will be given in the first week of December.

Around 50 lakh houses have already been constructed by the state, Banerjee said.

“The Centre has not given a single penny in the past 3 years. We have a due of Rs 1.70 lakh crore from the Centre,” she said.

Announcing substantial support, the CM declared that families of flood victims who lost their homes will receive Rs 2 lakh each.

Birbhum has been severely impacted by floods in several areas like Dubrajpur, Rampurhat, Lovepur, and Suri. The CM directed the continuation of government relief (GR) for flood victims until conditions normalise, and rural road repairs will be prioritised.

She also assured that the farmers whose crops have been damaged due to flood will be covered under crops insurance scheme.

Banerjee also asked the DMs to visit the ICDS centres to examine if there is any accumulated water.

She also urged people to take help from the local administration and abandon their houses in case of floods as “life is more precious”.

Banerjee also expressed concern about the DVC releasing water from Jharkhand, which she blamed for recurring man-made floods in Bengal.

She assured the public that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps.

She also announced that compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of 28 deceased flood victims.

She ridiculed the Indian Railways as a series of accidents were happening. “What is happening with the Railways? Even today, there is news of derailment.

The Railways has created a world record in derailments. But, nobody says anything?” she told reporters after the administrative review meeting.