CM pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 83rd death anniv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 83rd death anniversary. People across Bengal observed ‘Baishe Shravan’ on Wednesday through different programmes.



Chief Minister Banerjee said that Tagore’s ideology has been the guiding force for the people of Bengal. In a post on X, she said: “On the death anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respect...He surrounds us every day of the year, every moment. His ideology is our path. He is our guide.”

Tagore died in 1941 on ‘Baishe Shravan’ (the 22nd day of Shravan month in the Bengali calendar) and Bengalis all around the globe observe the day. The day was observed in Shantiniketan as well. The students and teachers garlanded portraits of Tagore in different places of the Visva Bharati University. Tree plantation was organised at the old Mela ground.

‘Baishe Shravan’ was observed in the State Legislative Assembly as well. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay among others attended the programme. Speaker prayed that normalcy would be restored in Bangladesh as soon as possible.

He said that Bangladesh’s situation is very painful. He did not, however, want to comment on the crisis situation in the neighbouring country.

“After I became the Speaker of the Assembly, I went to Bangladesh to attend a conference. I went to the house where my father and uncles used to live. Bangladesh holds a special place in our heart. We expect that the situation there will improve fast,” said Bandopadhyay.

In the hearts of Indians there is always a special place for Rabindranath Tagore and his name is enough to stir a wide range of emotions among the people not only in our country but abroad as well. Wednesday marked Rabindranath Tagore’s 83rd death anniversary. He died on this day in 1941. He is recognized as a Noble Laureate poet, composer, playwright, painter and social reformer.

There are around 150 poems in his renowned poetry collection, including ‘Gitanjali’, that plays a significant role in Indian literature. Not just as a poet or writer, all the Indians worship Rabindranath Tagore for his greatness. His songs are being played everywhere, particularly in Bengal, even today. He has written numerous dramas, short stories, reprised songs, and drawn paintings.