CM pays tribute to legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to the legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij on his birth anniversary.

Writing in Bengali in her post on X account, she expressed deep admiration for Baij’s iconic works like Santhal Family and Yaksha-Yakshini, which continue to inspire awe. Banerjee noted that her efforts to infuse art into government initiatives are inspired by visionaries like Baij.

Ramkinkar Baij (1906-1980), born in Bankura, Bengal, into a modest family, is celebrated as the “Father of Modern Indian Sculpture.” A pioneer of Contextual Modernism, he broke traditional norms, blending intuition, cubism and local influences in his creations.

Baij studied at Shantiniketan under Nandalal Bose, later heading its sculpture department. His notable works, including the Yaksha-Yakshini sculptures at the RBI in New Delhi, reflect his innovative spirit. Honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1970, Baij’s legacy continues to shape Indian art.