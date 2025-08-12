CM pays tribute to Khudiram Bose, condemns film for ‘insulting freedom fighters’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the makers of the Hindi film Kesari Chapter 2, alleging that it wrongly depicted revolutionary martyr Khudiram Bose as having the surname “Singh” and as being from Punjab.

Her criticism came as she paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his death anniversary. On August 11, 1908, Khudiram, then just 18, went to the gallows with a smile for the cause of India’s independence.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee termed the portrayal an “attack on the Bengali language” and an insult to those who laid down their lives for freedom.

“My respectful obeisance on the death anniversary of revolutionary Khudiram Bose. Recently, in a Hindi film, he was called ‘Singh’. Why are those who gave their lives for freedom being insulted? Will language-terrorists try to distort even the life of trailblazing martyr Khudiram?” she wrote.

She also posted lines from the immortal patriotic song: “Ekbar bidai de Ma ghure ashi / Hasi hasi porbo fasi dekbe Bharatbasi” (Bid me farewell once, Mother, / Indians will see me smile as I put the rope around my neck on the gallows).

Banerjee highlighted her government’s initiatives to preserve Bose’s legacy, including the development of his birthplace, Mahabani and the surrounding areas.

She said the Mahabani Development Authority has been established for further development.

“From installing a statue of Shaheed Khudiram and renovating the library to building a new auditorium, conference room, and open stage, we have also set up modern cottages for visitors and revived the traditional Khudiram Park. The entire area has been decorated with lights,” she posted.

She added that a Metro station in Kolkata has been named after Bose.

In June, an FIR was registered against the producers of Kesari Chapter 2 at Bidhannagar South police station for allegedly misrepresenting historical personalities from West Bengal. The complaint accused the film of portraying Khudiram Bose as “Khudiram Singh” and describing Barindra Kumar Ghosh as “Birendra Kumar” from Amritsar.