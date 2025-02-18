CM pays surprise visit to Madhyamik venue, extends ‘best wishes’ to students

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, made a surprise unexpected visit to a Christian Missionary School in Bhowanipore, one of the venues for the ongoing Madhyamik examination in Bengal.

She extended her best wishes to the students appearing for the board exams and interacted with their guardians waiting outside the venue.

“Don’t scold the children; they will do well. I wish them the very best in their exams and hope they achieve good scores—I always want that,” Banerjee told the parents.

One of the examinees who came out after completing his papers touched her feet.

On her way to the state Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister stopped her car and stepped out upon noticing the guardians waiting outside United Missionary High School for Girls.

“I spoke with the teachers of the school on the arrangements of the examination and has assured them of assistance for infrastructural development of the old school. Our state government is committed to the progress of education. Presently, the performance of the students in the board examinations have been excellent and this will help them in higher education. I firmly believe that all examinees will make our state and our country proud. I pray to the Almighty so that they attend the pinnacle of success in life,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

The teacher in charge of the school cordially welcomed the Chief Minister. Banerjee reportedly discussed the renovation of the old school with the principal. She requested a detailed report on the school’s rejuvenation after the examinations conclude and assured that necessary steps would be taken.

The Chief Minister visits examination venues every year during the Madhyamik examinations and was no exception this year too.