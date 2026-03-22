CM pays ‘courtesy visit’ to Guv at Lok Bhavan

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Governor R N Ravi at Lok Bhavan, responding to his invitation. Banerjee, while entering the Lok Bhavan, told reporters that she had been invited for tea by the newly appointed Governor when he took oath of office on March 12. Ravi took his oath of office on March 12, and the ceremony was attended by Banerjee. She briefly spoke to the new Governor about Bengal’s hospitality and culture, remarking: “Bengal loves those who love Bengal.” Shortly before the CM’s arrival at Lok Bhavan, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar also met the Governor at Lok Bhavan.