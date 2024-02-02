CM pays a visit to Kabir Suman at hospital

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to take stock of renowned singer Kabir Suman’s health condition who has currently been undergoing treatment. She spoke to the veteran singer and inquired about his health condition.



His health condition much improved after he had been admitted to the Medical College after he complained of chest pain on Monday.

The former Trinamool Congress MP was put on oxygen support.

According to the doctors the noted singer’s dependence on oxygen reduced. However, he has some issues with lung and heart. Doctors are yet to take a decision as to when he will be released from the hospital.

Sources also said apart from cardiac issues, the singer, lyricist and music composer, also has respiratory problems.

On Monday, Suman was admitted to the hospital at 11 am. Later in the evening, he was shifted to CCU.