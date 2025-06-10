CM orders security-cover review of TMC leaders

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the Director General of Police to review the security cover of Trinamool Congress (TMC) politicians, following concerns about their current protection levels.

At a recent meeting held at Nabanna, she instructed the police chief to assess the security status of TMC leaders and submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister’s office. Security categories, based on threat perception, are divided into six tiers: SPG, Z+ (highest level), Z, Y+, Y, and X. Protected individuals include the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Supreme Court and High Court judges, Armed Forces Service Chiefs, state Governors, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, actors, and other VIPs. Sources in the state government revealed that Banerjee is dissatisfied with the security arrangements for certain TMC politicians, prompting the review.

During the meeting, Banerjee also stressed the need to bolster security within state-run correctional homes due to a rise in anti-social activities by inmates.A senior state official explained that security cover reviews are typically conducted based on intelligence reports. Once the Chief Minister receives the final report, changes to security arrangements will be implemented. In 2024, the state requested the MHA to provide Z+ security to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for travel across India. This followed the arrest of an individual from Mumbai by the Kolkata Police Special Task Force and Detective Department for allegedly conducting surveillance around Banerjee’s residence and offices.