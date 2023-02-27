CM orders creation of task force to address people’s grievances

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the constitution of a task force with officials from 15 concerned departments to oversee the speedy disposal of grievances received at the ‘Didir Doot’ programme that was launched in January and also take note of the suggestions for betterment of services. Banerjee also proposed rewards for civic volunteers who have shown commendable performance.



According to sources, Banerjee mentioned that a number of constable posts are lying vacant with promotions taking place to the level of Assistant Sub-Inspectors. She has asked the Home department to examine whether the civic volunteers with good performance can be promoted to higher ranks.

Banerjee, on Monday, chaired a meeting at Nabanna with senior officials from 15 departments to take stock of complaints and suggestions received from the ‘Didir Doot’ programme where leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have reached out to commoners to take stock of whether they are deriving the benefits of the various social schemes of the state government. Banerjee has also instructed all departments to designate one nodal officer each for ensuring that the grievances are addressed at the earliest. “With the Panchayat elections scheduled to take place within a few months, the Chief Minister does not want any laxity in addressing the complaints received from various quarters,” a senior Nabanna official said.

Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of departments like Panchayats and Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs, Labour, Agriculture, Home and Hill Affairs, Food and Supplies, School Education, Health & Family Welfare etc were present during the meeting.

According to sources, Banerjee instructed the officials to cross-verify with the complainant after his case has been declared as solved before informing the Chief Minister’s office of the progress of such cases.

“There may be some issues that may take longer time to address. However, he/she should be given feedback informing the reason for the additional time,” Banerjee had said during the meeting.

According to sources, Banerjee has directed her office (CMO) to create a portal for tracking the various grievances.