CM orders clampdown on corrupt officials, slams section of CISF personnel for smuggling, bribery

Kolkata: Reiterating her government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ordered a crackdown on corrupt state government employees, police officers in the lower level and also on a section of Central forces like CISF who have allegedly been taking bribes and helping in smuggling sand, coal and cement theft.

Coming down heavily on a section of Central forces and also the state government employees, Banerjee claimed: “Certain sections of officers, workers, and police personnel were taking bribes and were indulging in sand, coal and cement smuggling and earning a bad name to the state government.”

She wondered why she and other political leaders of her party would have to shoulder the blame for corruption among certain sections of police and office workers at the lower level.

The Chief Minister’s statement came after some of the Trinamool Congress leaders raised concerns about police inaction in connection with certain cases in the past week.

Announcing a comprehensive overhaul of the state CID in response to corruption allegations against lower-ranking police personnel, Chief Minister Banerjee urged DGP Rajeev Kumar to verify complaints and take appropriate action. Banerjee also emphasized the need to strengthen the STF and anti-corruption bureau.

She instructed the DGP to scrutinise complaints against certain CID officials and respond accordingly.

She mandated the verification of allegations before any action, ensuring the legitimacy of claims.

“I will not allow any activities where a section of CISF or state police will take bribes and allow sand, coal, cement theft. If any political leaders are involved; take action against them. Send them to jails,” Banerjee said during a meeting in Nabanna. She also alleged that arms are smuggled into the state. She proposed a meeting between Railways officials and state police.

She also alerted the shopping mall authorities saying that the antisocial elements are taking refuge in shopping malls. Fake currency rackets may operate using shopping malls. She raised questions about how fake currency notes are smuggled into the state. She has therefore ordered a mandatory naka checking along the inter-state bordering areas. Stressing that the law should equally apply to all, she voiced concerns over smuggling and illegal activities along the borders.

She also accused that some CISF personnel might have joined hands with a section of police officers at the lower level. She also directed stringent action against all those who are involved in corrupt practices. “A section of police personnel in the lower level do not pay heed to the state’s reputation. They are only concerned with their own interests,” Banerjee alleged. She alleged that the bordering areas were facing tumultuous situations and the Union government had not done anything in this regard. Without making any reference to Bangladesh, she said her government had to tackle everything from the influx of fake Indian currency notes to cattle smuggling.

“It is a matter relating to external affairs. I will refrain from saying anything in this matter. But the borders are not in our control,” she said.

Banerjee also expressed her unhappiness as potatoes were sent to other states despite her warning.

She had directed not to send potatoes to other states till new potatoes hit the markets. Her order was flouted, she said. She asked the concerned administrative officials as to why the potatoes were exported outside without informing her.

Meanwhile, soon after Banerjee’s meet, where she expressed her displeasure with the work of a section of the police, state police DG Rajeev Kumar called an emergency meeting. In the virtual meeting, the DG expressed concerns about the involvement of police personnel in illegal activities.

Kumar held this virtual meeting with SP, CP, DIG, IG of all districts, it was learnt.

Mentioning that the Jamtara gang may be involved in the tab money fraud scam, Banerjee ordered DGP to issue orders to the districts to engage a nodal officer. “We provide tabs worth Rs 1600 crore. Frauds have taken place involving 1,900 bank accounts. Jamata gang is mixing with several sections,” CM told DGP.