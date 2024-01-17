CM opposes ‘demolition proposal’ of Dakshineswar Skywalk

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday opposed the proposal of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to demolish the skywalk to the Dakshineswar Temple for expansion of the Metro viaduct at the far end of Dakshineswar Metro Station.



She further added that the Metro’s proposal of pulling down Alipore Bodyguard Lines for the completion of the Joka Esplanade Metro via Behala will also not be allowed.

“Let the Metro Railway make a relocation plan. It is saying that the skywalk must be demolished! I will not allow the demolition of the Dakshineswar skywalk. It is a project close to my heart. I held 8 -10 meetings and ensured that the hawkers and the residents are properly rehabilitated and no one was inconvenienced for the infrastructure project. The skywalk has contributed to clearing traffic congestion,” Banerjee said.

In a letter to the state Public Works Department secretary on November 20, RVNL requested relocation of the entry-exit structure of the Dakshineswar skywalk as it was supposedly infringing on the proposed extension of the Metro viaduct.

“I did not give tall talks on celebrating Durga Puja and yet it got the heritage tag. Our job is to develop infrastructure. It is not our job to establish the project. When I was the Railway minister, there was no East-West Metro. All routes such as Dakshineswar, Noapara, Joka-Taratala were done by me,” she added.

Banerjee said she had envisaged the Joka-Esplanade Metro project via Behala in 2009. “They (Centre) are doing less work and focusing more on inaugurations and putting up pictures. They had said that the Metro project will happen only when Alipore Bodyguard Lines demolition is allowed. It has heritage value and several police families live there. We have spent a few crores to address the waterlogging issue there during monsoon. I will not allow them to demolish Bodyguard Lines,” she added.

She argued that the Metro officials can seek adjacent land that belongs to the Defence Ministry for the project. “There is a good amount of land in the Maidan area available with the Defence ministry which the Railways can seek. The Railways and the Defence are the two ministries that have the maximum amount of land in their possession. I know this because I have served as a Union minister in more than one portfolio,” she claimed.

Banerjee clarified that she is ready to sit with the concerned Railway authorities in case of any logjam and asserted that she believes physical verification of the place can resolve such issues rather than sitting with the site map.

A spokesperson of the Metro Railway said that a rumour was spread that the Metro wants demolition or infringement of the skywalk.

“Railway does not want any damage to the skywalk. We have sought some space above the pillars for the project and not land from the state government. The state government helps us in various projects and in this case, if there is any objection on their part, we will work out alternative means,” he added.

Banerjee also unveiled a compendium of erudite research spanning four volumes, tracking back the roots of the Bengali language to 2,500 years in the past.