CM opens WBSEDCL projects, to benefit 1.5 lakh people

Alipurduar: Two 33/11 KV Gas-Insulated System (GIS) substations, developed by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), have been successfully established in the Alipurduar district at an approximate cost of Rs 28 crore.



This endeavor is anticipated to benefit around 1.5 lakh individuals residing within the district. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated these two WBSEDCL substations virtually during an administrative meeting at Jhargram Stadium on Wednesday.

The commissioning of these substations in South Sonapur and Barobisha East Chakchacha is poised to address issues like low voltage and frequent load shedding in various areas, including Barobisha, Sonapur, and Chokwakheti of Alipurduar.

The prolonged problem of low voltage and regular load shedding, especially impacting tourist destinations like Chilapata, resulted in substantial losses in the tourism industry.

The inauguration of the substations is expected to significantly mitigate these challenges, with an investment of Rs 17 crore for the South Sonapur substation.

Simultaneously, the 33/11 KV GIS substation in Barobisha has been constructed at a cost of around 11 crores. This initiative is set to benefit approximately 60,000 electricity consumers in regions encompassing Barobisha, Volka, Rampur, Daldali, Kumargram Road, Chepani and neighbouring areas.

Gobinda Talukder, the Regional Manager of WBSEDCL for Alipurduar, remarked: “The Chief Minister inaugurated these two newly established electricity substations. Roughly 1.2 lakh customers in Volka Barobisha-1 and parts of Gram Panchayats Khayardanga, Kamakhyaguri-1, and 2 will reap the rewards. Furthermore, electricity consumers in areas adjoining B.K High School, Mathura, Chilapata, Sonapur Pundibari Road, Shilbarihat, Sunsuni Bazar, Baburhat, and more will be benefitted. These substations will also facilitate commercial and industrial connections and streamline the process of new electricity connections based on demand in Barobisha and its vicinity.”

Ganesh Shah, a local tourism entrepreneur from the Chilapata region, expressed: “Our demand has been fulfilled. We have long advocated for the establishment of a power substation in Sonapur. We are hopeful that electricity services in the area will substantially improve.”