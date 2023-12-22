CM opens tourism complex in Jhalda worth Rs 8.30 crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated several projects worth a few crores while opening the 13th edition of the Christmas festival from Allen Park on Park Street.



Banerjee inaugurated a tourism complex in Jhalda II block in Purulia that has come up at an approximate cost of Rs 8.30 crore. She also opened a new zoo that has come up in Howrah’s Garchumuk. “With this, the number of zoos in the state has gone up to 12. Earlier it was a deer park and people love to visit as a favourite picnic spot. It has been upgraded to a zoo with 50 animals and birds being accommodated. We have Darjeeling Zoo which is number one in the country,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also inaugurated a project of beautification of Nayanjuli from Bangur to Dum Dum Park along the VIP road. The project includes the construction of a footpath and bio-diversity park. The state government has spent Rs 6.57 crore for the eco-friendly project which will facilitate safe and easy movement of pedestrians.

The Chief Minister heaped praise on PWD for carrying out the project. Banerjee has also named the project as “Jhillika”.

“The water body has been cleaned. Arrangements have been made for the preservation of water. Lights have been fitted and sitting arrangements have been made. PWD has done a wonderful job. A new name has also been given as it did not have any name,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the birthplace of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in Chinsurah in Hooghly.

The state government will bear a cost of Rs 1.10 crore for the renovation and upgradation of the iconic author’s birthplace.

She also announced that the Union Home Ministry selected Serampore Police Station under Chandannagar police commissionerate as one of the best 3 police stations in the entire country in the year 2023.

Banerjee later in the day posted on X saying that the Union Home Minister will personally hand over the trophy to the officers from Bengal on January 5.

“Proud to announce that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has selected our Serampore Police Station (Chandannagar Police Commissionerate) as one of the best 3 police stations in the entire country for the year 2023. The Union Home Minister will personally hand over the Trophy to our officer concerned on 5 January 2024. Kudos to our police fraternity for establishing our impeccable credentials at the national level. Jai Bangla,” Banerjee said in her post on X.