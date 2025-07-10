CM opens ‘Shilpanno’ leather & handicraft hub, announces malls in all dists with SHG floors

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated ‘Shilpanno’ in Alipore, a retail hub where customers can purchase top-grade leather garments, shoes, bags and sarees, and other products under one roof at comparatively affordable prices.

The ‘Shilpanno’ will allow the people to see and purchase leather products of export quality under one roof.

Till the launch of the new infrastructure, these leather goods once produced are usually shipped off to international markets through multinational buyers. This centre has 46 stalls, offering not only leather goods but also traditional Bengal handlooms and handicrafts.

“Bengal ranks number one in the country’s leather industry. We also lead in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. The state has already developed 660 SME clusters,” Banerjee said at the inaugural programme.

The former Press and Forms building, located outside the Alipore Museum has been renovated and developed into Shilpanno. In a major announcement, Banerjee declared that shopping malls would be constructed in the headquarters of all 23 districts of the state.

The government will provide the land for these projects at a nominal cost of just Rs 1. However, she imposed one key condition for developers: no matter how big the mall, they must reserve two floors for the state’s use. “These floors will be dedicated to women associated with self-help groups so they can sell their handcrafted goods,” the Chief Minister said.

“You can build six, seven, or even eight-storey malls — I have no issue. But I need two floors for my SHG women to display and sell their products. You may set up cinemas, coffee parlours or anything else in the rest,” she added.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated ‘Sulagno’- the newly constructed camp office in Alipore, ‘Abhinno’, a sales outlet within Alipore Women’s Correctional Home premises, showcasing handmade products by inmates and 14 new Banglar Saree showrooms across the state featuring festive saree collection.