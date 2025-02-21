CM opens ‘Rupanna’ exhibition centre, launches Banglar Haat

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, inaugurated a new exhibition centre adjacent to Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and christened it ‘Rupanna’ and at the same time inaugurated Banglar Haat attached to the convention centre.

The Banglar Haat has six permanent stalls showcasing and selling the plethora of handicraft and handloom products of Bengal. “The state-of-the-art facility of the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town hosts national and international events throughout the year and delegates from across the world turn up.

They don’t have the time to visit districts or Biswa Bangla stores elsewhere to see Bengal’s handicrafts and handloom products. The idea of Banglar Haat is to make available such products right at the premises of the Convention Centre.

The artisans will also benefit from these delegates purchasing different products,” said a senior official of MSME & Textiles department. Out of the six stalls, one is of Biswa Bangla and another is a showcase of the GI products

of Bengal.

The other four provide opportunities for artisans from districts to showcase and sell their handicrafts and handloom. Four districts will be exhibiting and selling their products for 14 days each on a rotation basis. The beginning was marked by Nadia, Alipurduar, Birbhum and Bankura. Banerjee visited the stalls and interacted with the artisans

during her visit.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by chief secretary Manoj Pant and Rajesh Pandey, principal secretary of MSME and Textiles department and Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty among others.