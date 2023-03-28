CM opens Pathashree-Rastashree project, to help over 29K villages

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched the historic Pathashree-Rastashree project from Singur in Hooghly district which will witness the construction of 7,219 new roads and the upgradation of another 1,548. Over 29,475 villages will reap the benefits of the scheme.



“Launched today, #PathashreeRastashree project will ensure better connectivity through 12,000 kms of roads in 22 districts. With this, we take another step forward in the direction of development. Despite the obstacles, we will fulfill our vision of building Sonar Bangla. Under the project, Bengal will see the construction of 7,219 new roads and upgradation of another 1,548. Over 29,475 villages across all Gram Panchayats will be covered. The scheme also ensures employment generation. The development of Maa Maati Manush remains our priority,” Banerjee

tweeted soon after the inaugural programme.

The entire project will involve state funds to the tune of Rs 3282.75 crore.

The total number of roads approved in the scheme

is 8767.

“People of every single Gram Panchayat will benefit from this project,” Banerjee said.

She directed the concerned rural bodies entrusted with the project to work on a war footing to complete the project before the onset of the monsoon.

”You will not be able to work for three months with monsoon setting in. So take necessary measures so that work is completed in the next three months,” she added.

The Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samities and different units of WBSRDA (West Bengal State Rural Development Agency) along with state government undertakings (Mackintosh Burn Ltd and West Bengal Agro Industries Corporation Ltd) will be the executing agencies for the rural roads.

“When we came to power in 2011, there was a 30,000-km road length. We have already constructed 1 lakh km of road. In 2014, after I went to remote Amlasole in Jhargram, 16,000 km of roads were constructed. The villagers and the administration should be vigilant to ensure that heavy trucks are not allowed to ply on rural roads as they get damaged. The trucks should take the bigger roads,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, expressing their gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking the initiative, locals of several districts of North 24-Parganas on Tuesday said that the Pathashree-Rastashree will prove to be beneficial for the residents as it will make their daily commute easier.