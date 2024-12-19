CM opens Melo-Tea Fest; Swedish rock legend mesmerises audience

Darjeeling: The second edition of the Melo-Tea Festival, Darjeeling flagged off in Darjeeling on Thursday, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in remote mode from Kolkata. Organised by Darjeeling Police and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, the four-day-long extravaganza with the tagline, “Tea, Tunes and Strings,” has already acquired a more global appeal in its second year.

Swedish rock legend, former guitarist of bands Easy Nation and Europe, of the “Final Countdown” fame, Kee Marcello’s electrifying performance on the inaugural day was definitely a crowd puller with thousands crooning along with him braving the winter chill at the Darjeeling Mall. Not to be left behind, Darjeeling’s popular band ‘Mantra’ left the audience grooving. “Christmas is synonymous with love, joy, affection, peace and unity” was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s message, beamed on large screens in Darjeeling. She wished the Melo-Tea Festival a grand success. “Darjeeling tea is famous all over the world. The Mamata Banerjee government has done a lot for the workers. Their wages have increased four-fold since she came to power in 2011; free rations are given to tea garden workers along with health care. Primary health centres and creches are being built in tea gardens,” stated Moloy Ghatak, minister-in-charge of Labour and Law. He was present at the inaugural programme in Darjeeling.

Adding to this GTA chief Anit Thapa stated: “If we maintain peace in the Hills, tourism and economy will get a major boost. We have to all remain united. Already the festival has gone global.” Emphasising the global appeal of the festival, Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling stated: “A festival of short films is being held that has received 60 nominations including nominations from Russia, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Darjeeling Hill Marathon has more than 3,500 participants, including Kenya, Bhutan and Nepal. There are 200 nominations this time for the D-Rock competition with many from Nepal and Bhutan.” A mesmerising carnival rally was also part of the inaugural programme.

Three new tourism circuits — Adventure circuit; Village tourism circuit and Birdwatching circuit have been introduced by the GTA Tourism as part of the festival. Kite festival; photography and art exhibitions are also in the offing.