CM opens, lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 681 crore

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a host of development projects in North and South Dinajpur at a total estimated cost of Rs 681 crore. She further stated that 100 Sadri medium schools will be given the State Government recognition in Alipurduar with 300 Para teachers to get jobs.



Banerjee on a tour of North Bengal attended government benefit distribution programmes in Raiganj and Balurghat on Tuesday. In Raiganj, she laid foundation stones for 56 projects having an estimated cost of Rs 389.17 crore. She also inaugurated 48 projects worth Rs. 92.15 crore.

The foundation stone laying list for North Dinajpur included a new health centre at Dhankoil of Kalyaganj; Approach Road to Khalsi Bridge at Raiganj and a drinking water project at Bajargaon in Karandighi.

She inaugurated a project involving the upgradation of Kunor health centre from 10 to 30 beds; Block public health centre at Lodhan at Rs 57 lakh; Ramganj BPHC building in Islampur at Rs 52 lakh; Road from Chainahar to Rosakhoa at Rs 9.4 crore; Urdu Academy Muti purpose building at a cost of Rs. 10.37 crore; 5 Anganwadi centres at

Rs 53 lakh.

“I have attended many programmes here, but this time the spontaneity displayed by the people of Raiganj has moved me. I can see a sea of people,” Banerjee said.

She stated that more than 13 lakh beneficiaries will be added to the existing Laxmi Bhandar list from February 1 along with 10 lakh old age pensioners; 1 lakh 4 thousand widow pensioners.

Later she attended a similar government programme in Balurghat in South Dinajpur. Here she laid foundation stones for 175 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 106.79 crore. She also inaugurated 87 projects at Rs 93.55 crore.

She laid foundation stones for setting up of a district integrated public health laboratory at the Balurghat Hospital; 69 Pathashree roads along with the construction of 2 Integrated English Medium schools at Harirampur block and Kumarganj block.

Banerjee inaugurated a Low Height Weir at River Atreyee; two electricity substations; 23 Pathashree roads; a Karmatirtha at Kushmandi and a 20-bedded Covid ward at Kushmandi.

“Vacancies will open for around 300 Para teachers in Alipurduar. Anyone with the requisite qualifications can apply,” she said.