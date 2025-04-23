CM opens 110 key projects worth Rs 1850 cr; 212 projects worth Rs 393 cr in pipeline

Kolkata: Besides inaugurating 110 key projects in West Midnapore district amounting to Rs 1,850 crore and laying the foundation stones for another 212 projects worth Rs 393 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday virtually inaugurated eastern India’s largest solar power generation facility at Goaltore with a current generation capacity of 112.5 MW.

At the public distribution programme at Midnapore College & Collegiate School Ground, the Chief Minister extended benefits of various government schemes and services to 8,44,327 people.

“The largest solar project in eastern India at Goaltore is built over 430 operational acres within a 950-acre project area. This state-of-the-art plant was developed at a cost of Rs 750 crore with the support of the German KfW Bank in an 80:20 partnership. They have planned expansion of an additional 100 MW. This project is not only a giant leap forward in our renewable energy mission but will also open new avenues of employment for our local youth,” said Banerjee.

Among the 110 key projects inaugurated, are the commissioning of a 132 KV substation at Goaltore built with an investment of Rs 79 crore, a 132 KV double circuit transmission line worth Rs 49 crore, and a water treatment plant and clear water reservoir in Midnapore municipality at Rs 33.85 crore.

“We have also undertaken the construction of 264 rural roads under the Pathashree scheme at a total cost of Rs 269.35 crore. Connectivity has been enhanced with the construction of 154.61-km two-lane highway, connecting Midnapore and Bankura via NH 60 at Rs 263.26 crore. The Midnapore Medical College and Hospital has added three new buildings at a cost of Rs 15.71 crore.

A new Gold Hub at Daspur worth Rs 7.79 crore and two commemorative gates at the culturally significant village of Birsingha have been constructed at Rs 1.76 crore,” she added.

The key projects for which foundation stone was laid include major water supply projects in Ghatal and Kharagpur at a combined cost of Rs 102.94 crore, a 330-meter-long concrete bridge over the Kelaghai River in Sabang block at Rs 33.93 crore, and a 50-bed hospital building with staff quarters at Keshpur Rural Hospital at Rs 23.70 crore.

A new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is coming up in Sabang at Rs 9.07 crore, along with a 10-bed hospital building and staff quarters at Anandpur PHC (primary health centre).

“In Dantan-I block, we will construct a 1,500-metre-long embankment along the Subarnarekha River. Many other vital projects across the district, spanning roads, health centres, school building expansions, bridges, and classrooms, will soon be brought to life to strengthen infrastructure and improve lives,” she maintained. Banerjee also inaugurated 25 water bowsers, each with a 14,000-litre tank, along with remote-controlled fire monitors for the newly established Dainhat fire station in East Burdwan. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose was present at the Boi Mela Prangan in Salt Lake during the inauguration.