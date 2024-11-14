CM names snow leopard cubs Charming & Darling

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s day out on Wednesday comprised of christening snow leopard and red panda cubs, buying chilli pickles from Self Help Group (SHG) stalls at the Saras Mela and humming “Coffee House er Shei Adda Ta Aaj Aar Nei”, (an iconic Bengali song).

On her routine walks in the Queen of the Hills, Banerjee preferred to walk down Birch Hill Road towards North Point from the Richmond Hill Guest House where she is staying in Darjeeling.

On her way back, the Director of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp) waiting at the gates of the Zoo, requested Banerjee to name the zoo-born cubs.

The Chief Minister readily obliged. She named the two snow leopard cubs Charming and Darling. As for the four red panda cubs it was Victory, Dream, Pahadia and Hilly.

“She also enquired about the zoo and conveyed best wishes. She also interacted with the shopkeepers of the newly rented out shops of the zoo. It was an honour for us,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, director, Pnhzp.

Greeting children, tourists and residents Banerjee walked the thoroughfares of the town, down Robertson Road and then through Nehru Road to the Mall. Banerjee took a short break at Cafe House, where she was welcomed by Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group. During her visit to the Hills in 2022, she had urged Roychowdury to construct the cafe on the lines of the iconic Coffee House of Kolkata.

Finally on July 12, 2022, the “Cafe House” was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Hotel Retreat, Darjeeling Chowrasta.

The Chief Minister asked for the “Coffee House er Shei Adda ta Aaj Aar Nei” song. With the song drifting in from a sound system, a nostalgic Banerjee was heard humming to the iconic number.