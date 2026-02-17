CM mourns demise of Nandini Mitra

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed profound grief at the demise of Nandini Mitra, wife of former state Advocate General Anindya Mitra



“Saddened to know about the demise of Srimati Nandini Mitra, a distinguished and dignified fellow citizen of ours. Daughter of our former speaker in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly,

Mr Keshab Basu, wife of our former Advocate General Anindya Mitra, and elder sister of famed economist Kaushik Basu,

she made us proud by her accomplishments,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle. She extended her sincere condolences to the bereaved family.