CM mourns demise of adivasi leader Disham Pargana, Nityananda Hembram

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mourned the death of adivasi leader, Disham Pargana, Nityananda Hembram and expressed condolences to his family members.

In her Twitter handle, Banerjee said: “Deeply mourn the demise of respected Adivasi leader, Disham Pargana, Nityananda Hembram. The Santhal intellectual, public leader, and social worker was a much-regarded tribal activist of ours and his death will cause an irreparable loss in the public life of the jungle mahals and all the Adivasis. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and followers of the late octogenarian leader.”

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday in his social media post condoled the demise of Hembram. “May his soul rest in peace. I express my condolences to his family members. He was a noted social activist,” Abhishek said.