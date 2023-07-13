CM mourns death of Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s wife

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s wife Mahashweta.



“Profoundly sorry to know that Mahashweta, wife of our senior parliamentarian Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, is no more. My sincerest condolences to the family.

Om Shanti!” Banerjee tweeted.

Ray heard the news of his wife’s death when he was

submitting his candidature for Rajya Sabha elections at the Assembly.

He rushed from the Assembly after hearing the news.

His wife was suffering from cancer.