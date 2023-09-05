CM meets parents of JU victim, promises job to mother

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, promised a job to the mother of the deceased student of Jadavpur University (JU), besides informing her that the state will bear the education cost of her younger son.



The first-year JU student died after falling from the hostel balcony on August 9. The parents of the student met Banerjee at her office in Nabanna.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister also promised the victim’s parents that the Bagula Rural Hospital in Nadia will be named after their son and a statue will be erected in his memory.

“The Chief Minister has assured us of exemplary punishment for those responsible for the death of our son. She instructed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goel who was present during the meeting to take necessary measures,” the deceased student’s father said, thanking Banerjee for meeting them in person.

On the evening of the fateful day, Banerjee had called up the student’s father and assured him of a thorough investigation in the case clarifying that no one responsible for the death will be spared. Investigation in the case pointed towards ragging as the cause of the tragedy.

So far, the police have arrested 13 persons in connection with the case.