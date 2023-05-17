CM meets Kurmi representatives, assures them of full cooperation

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of the Kurmi community at Nabanna and assured them that the state is trying its best so that their community is included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

According to sources, Banerjee had informed the delegation that the report from the Cultural Research Institute (CRI ) on including them in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list has been sent thrice to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs but has elicited no response. CRI is a state government body working for the tribals.

It is learnt that Banerjee had asked the delegation to communicate to its entire community that state government has sent a report as sought by the Centre on three to four occasions and the state is trying its best to press the issue with the Centre.

The Odisha and Jharkhand governments had also sent their report to the Centre that the latter rejected.

The delegation also placed demands regarding the naming of some projects which Banerjee agreed to consider.

The Kurmi community has been agitating demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, the acknowledgement of the Sarna religion, inclusion of Kurmali language in the 8th schedule of the constitution.