CM meets Jisshu Sengupta & team post CCL 2024 win

Kolkata: Actor Jisshu Sengupta's Bengal Tigers won their first Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) trophy by defeating Kiccha Sudeep's Karnataka Bulldozers recently.



To celebrate the victory, Jisshu received a tea invitation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. And the entire team mostly comprising Bengali actors from TV and films like Rahul Majumder, Satadeep Saha, Jammy Banerjee, Saurav Das and Bonny Sengupta were present to meet the CM.

The Chief Minister felicitated the players in the presence of sports minister Aroop Biswas. The skipper handed over the trophy to the Chief Minister and she was all smiles.

Banerjee took to social media to share photographs with the winning team.

She said that sports is intricately linked with the spirit of Bengal.

“Our boys and girls have been bringing glory to the nation and the state in various sports for a long time. I congratulate the members of the victorious Bengal Tigers in the Celebrity Cricket League. Just as they have established Bengal as a powerhouse in art and culture, they have now made their names in the world of sports as well,” she said.

Despite her busy campaign schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister found time to meet the CCL 2024 champions.

Tollywood celebs were ecstatic upon meeting the Chief Minister.