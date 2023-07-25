CM meets Guv, says was a ‘courtesy visit’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor.



Addressing the media later, she said: “As a mark of courtesy, I visited the Governor at the Raj Bhavan today. Our Assembly session is set to begin, and even though we don’t have any Bills to pass this Session, we do have to conduct these each year as per the law. We have, in the earlier sessions, passed the necessary Bills. Nonetheless, I met the Governor and apprised him of two finance Bills, which might come up in the House. We would discuss them when it is brought up in the Assembly. As long as the Governor hasn’t passed a certain Bill, we generally do not discuss them in public. It is the decorum we follow”.