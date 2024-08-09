CM meets Bhattacharjee’s family, declares ‘full ceremonial honours’

Kolkata: Despite her political and ideological differences with the Left, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, visited former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s residence to express her condolences after his demise.



She also declared a holiday on August 8 to honour the former Chief Minister and said that her government would give full ceremonial honour to him.

In the Nandigram fiasco that happened when Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister, around 14 people died in alleged police firing.

The erstwhile Left Front government lost credibility and Banerjee emerged as the champion of the masses.

Expressing her condolences, Banerjee said she was ‘shocked’ over the sudden demise.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for the last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years,” Banerjee wrote on X.

She also said: “My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief. I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites.”

Banerjee visited the residence of Bhattacharjee and went inside his two-room government apartment at Palm Avenue. “He will remain in the minds of the people...he will be remembered for his work,” she told reporters later.

She also said that Bhattacharjee has a lot of contributions and his demise is a loss to the state.

“I express my condolences to his wife Meera, Suchetan, the CPI(M) party, the Left Front and all co-citizens,” she said.

“Though I belong to a different political party, I have my heartfelt sympathies to the CPI(M) party,” she added. Banerjee had also visited Bhattacharjee a few times when he was ill.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on X said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and admirers during this difficult time. May they draw strength in this time of sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Governor C V Ananda Bose also condoled the death of Bhattacharjee.