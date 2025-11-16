CM Manik Saha opens Techno India University in Tripura

KOLKATA: Techno India University, Tripura (TIUT) marked a historic occasion on Saturday as Prof (Dr) Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, officially unveiled the university’s newly developed infrastructure at the Techno India Knowledge Campus in Agartala, signifying a major advancement for higher education in the state.

Tripura CM was accompanied by Kishor Barman, minister of Higher Education, Panchayat & GA (Political), Government of Tripura. Under the leadership of Roychowdhury, Chancellor of TIUT and Founder & MD of Techno India Group, the event symbolised a strong commitment to expanding academic spaces, strengthening student facilities, and nurturing a future-ready educational ecosystem in Tripura.

The Saturday morning programme featured the inauguration of the TIUT Academic Block–D, the TIUT Tagore Lounge, and a Blood Donation Camp, along with the plantation of saplings to promote sustainable initiatives on campus. It also included the launch of students’ project displays and traditional food stalls, the release of TIUT publications such as Mandala, TIUT Times, and OBE & Skillsets: Theory to Practice, as well as the foundation stone laying for the girls’ hostel, boys’ hostel, auditorium, V-C’s bungalow, and staff residential block, and the online inauguration of the open gym and open theatre followed by exchange of MoUs with different institutions and organizations. The CM of Tripura noted that this occasion marks more than just another institutional milestone. It represents a momentous step forward in Tripura’s educational landscape, he said.

He highlighted that the Techno India Knowledge Campus, Agartala, now accommodates nearly 2,500 students from diverse backgrounds across various states.

Roychowdhury, in his welcome address, mentioned that Tripura holds a special place for Techno India. What began in 1988 as Tripura’s first computer training centre has grown into an educational legacy inspiring and nurturing young minds. He thanked the Government of Tripura, the Chief Minister, various government and academic partners, and the people of Tripura for their untiring support, and mentioned that the Techno India Knowledge Campus marks the next step in a continuing journey of dreams and possibilities.

This was followed by insightful addresses from Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group, and the attending dignitaries.