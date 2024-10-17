CM Mamata congratulates Omar Abdullah

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated Omar Abdullah on being sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and described his return to the chair for the second time as “historic”.

“I congratulate Mr Omar Abdullah @OmarAbdullah on his being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir today. This is his second stint at the helm of public life in the state, but the juncture today is more historic,” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

She went on to state that Omar Abdullah’s return to the chair of the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was “triumphal” and congratulated the people of the state.

“I welcome his triumphal return through the elections, which truly constitute the greatest festival of democracy. I congratulate the real architects of the festival, i. e. the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in this festive moment of theirs,” she added.