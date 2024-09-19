CM Mamata Banerjee visits flood-hit areas in Bengal, assures support amid 'man-made' crisis

West Bengal: Amid severe flooding in South Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several affected areas to assess the damage and provide reassurance to the residents. The flood situation has severely impacted regions like Purshura in Hooghly, Goghat-Arambagh, and Ghatal in West Midnapore, with CM Banerjee reaffirming her commitment to the people during these challenging times. "I stepped into the political arena with a promise to stand by the people in need forever. Today, as many in my state face danger due to floods, I have been in constant contact with the administration to ensure swift relief efforts," she stated.

CM Banerjee visited the flood-hit areas of Panshkura and Ratuliya, speaking with locals and offering reassurance that the administration is working tirelessly to support them. She also announced that compensation, in the form of crop insurance, would be provided to farmers whose fields have been damaged. Blaming the release of around five lakh cusecs of water without consultation for the worsening crisis, Banerjee labeled it a 'man-made flood' that has caused undue suffering in various parts of South Bengal. “Our government is committed to the mother-soil-people approach, and we will ensure that no family is left without relief,” Banerjee added, as she made her way to Udayanarayanpur for further assessments.