CM makes surprise visit to Finance dept at Nabanna; interacts with staff

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, made a surprise visit to the Finance department in Nabanna, where she spoke to the employees for nearly 6 to 7 minutes. Banerjee reached Nabanna at around 12 pm. She then paid a visit to the e-governance cell of the Finance department on the eleventh floor of the building. She asked the employees as to how the work was going on. The employees of the e-governance cell were also happy after seeing the Chief Minister at their office. After knowing that the Chief Minister visited the department, the Finance secretary Prabhat Mishra came out of his room. Banerjee had a brief talk with the secretary.

The employees of the Finance department requested the Chief Minister to take photos with them. Banerjee also accepted their requests and took photos with the employees. Nabanna houses several important departments. The Chief Minister often pays surprise visits to various departments. Earlier this year, Banerjee had also paid a visit to the Finance department and took stock of ongoing works.