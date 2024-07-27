CM likely to present 12-point agenda in NITI Aayog meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to present a 12-point agenda in the NITI Aayog meeting.



A section of the agenda pertains to funding for projects dealing with adverse climate impacts on certain areas of the state.

One is the Ghatal Master Plan which is a flood relief initiative that the state has been seeking funds for from the Centre.

Further, there will be demands for repair work of DVC and Farakka Barrage reservoirs which flood areas in Bengal following heavy showers.

Similarly, the state is worried about rapid erosion in the coastal areas, including in the ecologically fragile Sundarbans.

River bank erosion is also prevalent in Malda and Murshidabad areas and help is likely to be sought from the Centre for talks with Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country will also feature in the agenda where Centre would be asked to convey the state’s issues over Teesta water sharing.

This apart, disaster management and compensation funds for affected people of North Bengal will also be on the cards.

The agenda will contain the demands for disbursing Bengal’s dues relating to schemes such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.

Relating to education, the agenda may contain issues of the Governor holding onto Bills relating to state universities while also demanding the funds under Samagra Shiksha Mission and National Health Mission.

Funds for Jadavpur University too shall feature along with the demand to allow states to again hold medical entrance examinations.

Three new criminal laws may also be on the agenda.