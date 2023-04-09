CM likely to inaugurate Dhana Dhanye Auditorium on April 13

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium in Alipore ahead of the Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year’s Day) on April 13.



The state-of-the-art auditorium shaped like a conch is 510 feet in length and 210 feet in width.

The six-floor auditorium has two meeting halls with a capacity of 2,000 and 540 seats respectively. There is also a street theatre facility with a seating capacity of 300. There will be a banquet, food court and car parking arrangements on the ground floor where 250 cars can be parked.

The work for the project which involves Rs 440 crore kicked off in December 2017 and was supposed to be completed within 40 months. However, the Covid pandemic and the revised seating arrangement that was enhanced from 2,400 to 2,600 has led to the delay.

An agency from Delhi which has constructed the main structure of the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town is executing the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium.

The state Public Works Department has constructed the auditorium and the responsibility for its maintenance has been given to West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco).

The last-minute work for the auditorium is presently going in full swing. The name of the auditorium was given by Banerjee while she laid the foundation stone for the same.