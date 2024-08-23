CM likely to hold Cabinet meeting on August 28

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on August 28 which coincides with the ruling party’s students wing, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP’s) foundation day.



All Cabinet ministers and ministers-of-state have been asked to be present at the meeting, to be presided by Banerjee.

Top officials, including the Home secretary and secretaries of various departments, have been directed to attend the meeting.

A notification regarding the meeting was issued on Thursday evening. It is not, however, clear if there will be any reshuffle in the state Cabinet on that day. The Chief Minister who is also the supremo of the ruling party may also join TMCP’s foundation day rally later in the day. The Chief Minister held the last Cabinet meeting on August 5 on the last day of the monsoon session in the Assembly. This Cabinet meeting will be the first meet after the RG Kar Medical College incident.

Incidentally, “Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj” is going to take out a Nabanna march on August 27, a day before the scheduled Cabinet meeting.

Earlier this month, a minor reshuffle was carried out in the state Cabinet. Several ministers were given additional charges of certain departments.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, in charge of the Finance department and also a minister of State for Health department and Land Reforms department received additional charge of the Environment department while Ghulam Rabbani got charge of the Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department.

Babul Supriyo was given additional charge of the department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction while retaining his earlier department of Information Technology and Electronics.

Manas Bhunia, who is currently in charge of the Water Resources Development Department, received an additional charge of the Irrigation and Waterways department that earlier belonged to Partha Bhowmick.

Meanwhile, TMCP will hold a rally on its foundation day on Mayo Road on August 28. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be the main speaker on that day. Banerjee may send a strong message against the opposition parties for politicising the RG Kar Medical College incident. Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may also attend TMCP’s foundation day rally.