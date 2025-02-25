CM lifts suspension of jr docs of Midnapore Medical College

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, announced the withdrawal of the suspension of junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on humanitarian grounds as she pointed out that these promising doctors have their careers ahead.

These doctors were suspended in January this year following the death of a woman who died at the hospital due to alleged medical negligence after giving birth to a child.

Banerjee, addressing a special gathering of both the junior and senior doctors at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, said she is yet to receive the inquiry report but considering the future of the junior doctors her government has decided to withdraw the suspension.

“There may have been negligence in the Midnapore Medical College case. Investigation is going on and I would not comment on it till the investigation report is available. Some of the junior doctors were also suspended following the incident. It is true that they have not yet become as efficient as senior doctors. It was not right as the responsibilities were entirely shifted to the juniors. Considering their future career, the suspension of junior doctors has been lifted,” Banerjee said. The Mamata Banerjee government in January this year had suspended 12 doctors from MMCH, including the medical superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP) on charges of negligence. Six postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors and a RMO were among the 12 who were suspended. The doctors were suspended after the committee had submitted a report to the state government in this regard. Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant during a press conference in the last month said that during the preliminary probe it was found that negligence occurred and standard protocols were not followed. The Chief Minister had also termed the Midnapore Medical College incident unfortunate.

After the MMCH incident, Chief Minister Banerjee had reminded the doctors fraternity that there was nothing more precious than a life. Banerjee also reminded that it was more important for the doctors to serve with a human face. She often says that doctors who are responsible for the birth and death of the people must be more dutiful.