CM: Legal complications over, Dhupguri now a sub-division

Darjeeling: There is reason to cheer for Dhupuri. With legal hurdles all cleared, the Dhupguri sub-division is all set to see the light of day.



Talking to media persons in Kolkata on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated: “Dhupguri issue is resolved. There were certain legal complications. I had called the Chief Justice. The legal complications are sorted now. This is not for my benefit but for the benefit of the people. Dhupguri will now be a sub-division.”

Incidentally both TMC Party Supremo Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during election rallies in Jalpaiguri in September last year had assured the people of Dhupguri that it would be upgraded into a subdivision.

While addressing a gathering in Dhupguri on December 11 last year the Chief Minister had stated that the Cabinet had already given a nod to the formation of the sub-division and a similar go-ahead was awaited from the judiciary also as a sub-divisional court had to be created. On October 12, the state Cabinet approved the creation of the Dhupguri sub-division.

Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning for his party in Jalpaiguri on September 3 had assured that the subdivision would be constituted within 3 months. However, it had run into legal hurdles. TMC on ‘X’ was quick to share a clip of Abhishek Banerjee, during his Nabojowar campaign, where he is heard stating: “When I give word from any political programme with my last drop of blood, I keep my word. I carefully consider and then give word and when I give word, I keep it.”

Political pundits opine Dhupguri sub-division seeing the light of day will further brighten TMC chances in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in the Jalpaiguri district. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Bengal government is expected to place the Forensic University Bill in the upcoming Budget session in the state Assembly.