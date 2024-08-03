CM leads efforts to rescue stranded Bengal migrant labourers in Wayanad

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken initiatives to bring back the migrant labourers from Bengal who have been stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala. The Bengal government is in the process of ensuring all support to these migrant labourers who are stuck in the affected areas. The ruling Trinamool Congress in its social media handle on Saturday said, ‘Didi Achen Sakaler Songe, Sakaler Pashe,’ the English translation of which would be, “Our Elder sister is there for all, she is beside everyone”.

In its post on X, the Trinamool Congress also said that the Bengal Chief Minister is taking steps to bring the labourers back. “Our Honourable CM is leading efforts to bring them safely back to Bengal. In their hour of need, we stand united and strong,” reads the post. It further stated that the Bengal government is also ensuring that migrant workers stranded in the affected areas receive all the support they need.

Meanwhile, a two-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Saturday visited Wayanad district in Kerala and met the injured people in a hospital.

The team, comprising the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs and national spokespersons Sushmita Dev and Saket Gokhale, offered full support to the disaster-hit people and assured them of every help.

“...In this spirit, Rajya Sabha MPs Smt. @SushmitaDevAITC and Shri @SaketGokhale have actively supported the disaster-affected communities in Wayanad. Our representatives met with those injured in the hospital, offering their full support and assurance,” the party said.

The TMC also attached photos of the team members visiting the injured in the hospital.

The death toll in the devastating landslides, which struck in the early hours of July 30, increased to 218.

Earlier, state Labour minister Moloy Ghatak in the Assembly on Friday said that around 242 migrant labourers from Bengal have been stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala out of which nearly around 200 labourers were contacted and they were told to be safe.

Attempts were being made to contact all the labourers stuck there, Ghatak had assured.

The Labour minister later told the reporters that if the labourers wish to return from the affected area, the state administration will arrange transportation and look after their well-being.

Ghatak had also stated that altogether 21,59,737 migrant labourers from Bengal have gone to different states in the country.

Of them, 3,65,123 have gone to different parts of Kerala. The minister also pointed out that Bengal has around one crore migrant labourers working in the state who have come here from different states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.