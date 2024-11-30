CM leads ‘BGBS 2025’ preparatory meet, says ‘found keen investment interest’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a preparatory meeting with industry captains at Soujanya in Alipore in connection with the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) slated to be held on February 5 and 6, 2025.

The event set the tone for the forthcoming BGBS with the leading industrialists of the country giving a signal of their commitment for further investments in the state from the BGBS platform in February.

Later, Chief Minister Banerjee in her social media post stated that she “found keen investment interest” during the meeting.

In a significant move, the U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz terming Bengal an “investment-friendly state’, said that the U.S. will invest in Bengal.

Bengal is already poised for significant advancements in semiconductor technology as India and the U.S. strengthen their strategic partnership in the field. This collaboration positions Bengal as a key destination for exploring semiconductor opportunities, potentially driving socio-economic changes in the region.

The BGBS may prioritise discussions on advancing semiconductor technology which will create new opportunities.

Representatives from 20 odd countries, including Japan, Germany and Bhutan also participated in Friday’s meeting.

Several industrialists advocated for Bengal as it has emerged as a new destination for investments with a “peaceful” atmosphere prevailing here.

Mamata Banerjee during the meeting said that a peaceful environment has been created in the state and hence it has transformed into an investment-friendly state.

She emphasised ‘cultural diplomacy’ through programmes like book fairs and film festivals.

Later in the day in a post on X, Banerjee said: “Today evening, met at our ‘Soujonyo’ auditorium the leading industrialists of the country and the apex functionaries of the National Chambers of Commerce along with the career diplomats of various countries in the city to get prepared for the ensuing

Bengal Global Business Summit, 2025. Found keen investment interest about Bengal in all the quarters. Leading sports and cultural personalities joined to speak positively about the creative economic climate of ours.”

Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Techno India Group MD and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University said: “We have set up universities and global standard schools in various states in the country, however, Bengal is the most important state of all, as the Chief Minister here provides full support.

Moreover, investments are increasing in the Education sector as students from other states are coming here.

A university dedicated to the Fashion industry and nursing sector is also coming up here.

Thanks to the Chief Minister, a strong relationship has been established between the industry and the education sector.”

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said that Bengal is the best platform for investment.

He also said that he has been investing in the state for quite a long time.

Singapore-based industrialist Prasoon Mukherjee said investors are looking forward to investing in Bengal as there is political stability. “We are doing business in 16 countries and in 5 states in India. Bengal is the most politically stable state. There are a lot of opportunities in Bengal,” Mukherjee said.

Harsh Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group highlighted the importance of cultural celebrations like Durga Puja as it involved a huge business during that time.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly said that he feels proud as he joins the captains of industries.

He said that he was a cricketer but now he in association with others were setting up a steel industry in Bengal.

Sanjay Budhuia, Managing Director, Patton Group said that Mamata Banerjee has changed the business landscape of Bengal.

The state has become a favourite destination for industrialists.

Tarun Jhunjhunwala from Reliance, YK Modi, and Mayank Jalan among others were also present at the meet.