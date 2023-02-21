CM lays foundation stones, opens about 68 projects worth Rs 417 cr

siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 68 projects worth Rs Rs 417 crore, from a programme held at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Tuesday.



The projects will benefit over 3.5 lakh people. At least 2 lakh people would benefit from the different social welfare schemes that were handed over from the government distribution programme. Repair and renovation work will be taken up for 11,650 roads.

Banerjee handed over land pattas to Smriti Rai and Gangu Pradhan from the tea gardens of Darjeeling and also to Chandra Lama and Suchitra Rai from tea gardens under the Kalimpong district.

“We have handed over land documents to a total of 4,000 people in five districts. Amongst these, pattas for tea gardens have been given to 1,246 people of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. About 198 people from Darjeeling, 48 from Kalimpong, 150 from Jalpaiguri and 850 from Alipurduar districts got land pattas of tea garden areas. Around 2040 people got land documents for agriculture, homestay and refugee pattas for Cooch Behar,” said Banerjee.

“We have waved off several cesses from the tea industry. 3,80,000 houses are being constructed for tea garden workers. The process will be completed in the next six to seven months. If land is not available, we will give pattas in nearby gardens where it is available,” assured Banerjee.

She has also announced the new project ‘Bhabisyat’. Under this scheme, the state government will give Rs 5 lakh each to about 2 lakh youths to start their own business.

The government will also provide them bank security of Rs. 25,000 to get this loan.

“They can start businesses, invest in tourism and homestays. This will make the youth self-reliant and provide employment opportunities for others,” she said.

Benefits under Sabuj Saathi, Student Credit Card, Shikshashree, Rupashree, Kanyashree, Laxmir Bhandar, Widow pension among other schemes were handed over to beneficiaries.

“Whenever the state is giving jobs, some are going to court stating that the receivers of jobs will side with the TMC hence all steps should be taken to ensure government can’t give jobs. They are even saying rations cannot be delivered to doorsteps. What is their problem? I will abide by the rules and regulations and give jobs. I will see who can stop me,” retorted Banerjee.

The Chief Minister stated that she will be visiting Meghalaya on Wednesday. “The Chief Secretary who is accompanying me will stay back in Siliguri. He will hold meetings with different business and trade associations to chalk out what projects can be taken up in future,” she said.

She also instructed the Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar to thoroughly investigate the death of the 24-year-old Prem Kumar Barman. He was gunned down, allegedly by a BSF constable, in Dinhata block near the India-Bangladesh border in December 2022 labelling him as a cattle smuggler.

“No one is above law. The BSF is supposed to protect the country and not gun down citizens. The SP will conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take necessary action,” she remarked.