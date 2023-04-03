CM lays foundation stones and opens projects worth Rs 750 cr

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 612 projects in the East Midnapore district which entail an investment to the tune of nearly Rs 750 crore.



Banerjee inaugurated 565 projects worth Rs 474.97 crore and laid the foundation stones for 47 projects worth Rs 267.14 crore.

“There is no work that the Trinamool Congress-led government hasn’t done for this region. Today over 612 projects have been launched for this region. We have inaugurated the Panskura Fire Station. Our developmental work is for everyone to see,” Banerjee said at a distribution programme held at Thakurnagar Maidan at Khejuri in East Midnapore.

Various projects in connection with health, water supply, infrastructure, fisheries, tourism etcetera were in the list of inaugurations by the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, District Magistrate Purnendu Maji were among those present in the programme.

Elaborating on the infrastructure and social welfare schemes of the state government, Banerjee said Adivasi hostels, classrooms, computer labs etcetera have been built.

“Water woes of people in this district have been resolved. We have distributed smart cards today. People have availed of Kanyashree, Shikhashree and Krishak Bandhu loans. We have also distributed loans to minority community members and OBCs,” she added.

Banerjee said that for the first time, the current edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) is being held at the booth level.

“All those who haven’t availed of Lakshmir Bhandar, please go and avail of the scheme. Earlier, you needed to have Swasthya Sathi to get Lakshmir Bhandar but this rule has been changed,” Banerjee remarked.

She maintained that in the next 5 years, about 10 lakh youths will be given ‘Bhabhishyaat Credit Card which is a start-up credit loan. With Rs 25,000, one can stand on their own foot.

The Chief Minister reiterated that under the Aikyashree, over 3 crore minorities have been offered scholarships, on the backdrop of the Centre stopping scholarships for minorities.

”Similarly, for OBC students, we have the Medhashree Prakalpa. The Centre has also stopped the OBC scholarship,” she added.

Banerjee left for Digha in a chopper soon after her meeting where she will attend a booth-level workers’ meeting on Tuesday.

“I will be in Digha for the next couple of days. I will monitor the progress of Jagannath Temple and will also inaugurate a Press Club. Apart from this, I will also take stock of the construction of a 7-km long bridge in Digha,” Banerjee said.

“Till the day I am alive, no one will be able to stop me from fighting for the people. I was with the people, ‘am with people and will remain with people,” she maintained.