CM lays foundation stone, opens 198 projects worth Rs 500 crore

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 220 Rajbongshi medium schools will be recognised by the state government. Attending two government programmes on Monday, she announced a host of development projects from a trade corridor to rural roads.



She also handed over more than 12000 Pattas (land documents) to tea garden workers. She laid foundation stones and inaugurated around 198 projects worth Rs 500 crore in Cooch Behar. The Chief Minister also announced Pattas for Uttoron areas (slums) in Siliguri. Attending a Government distribution programme in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said: “A trade corridor is being established between Dalkhola and Cooch Behar.” Banerjee also asked the Cooch Behar Municipality to roll back the valuation tax increase. “There will be no tax increase on house valuation now. I have instructed the Cooch Behar municipality” stated Banerjee.

She inaugurated Cooch Behar Heritage Gate constructed for Rs 1 crore 48 lakh and the statue of Veer Chila Roy. Foundation stone of several roads was also laid by Banerjee, including roads from Dinhata to Gosainmari and Dinhata to Sahebgunj.

Banerjee had a word of caution for some Self Help Groups (SHGs). “We support them with everything, including Bank loans and fairs to market their products. However, there are some SHGs in Cooch Behar who are conniving with a particular political party,” she said.

From Cooch Behar, she flew to Fulbari in Jalpaiguri where she distributed Pattas to tea garden workers.

“It is a historic day. We have handed over Pattas to 10,500 tea garden workers from 7 tea gardens in Jalpaiguri, 6 of Alipurduar. Rs 1,20,000 will also be given to each of the Patta holders to build houses. Those who get Patta can build houses and run shops, homestays,” she said. Banerjee stated that the government has already distributed 226000 homestead Pattas; 158000 agricultural Pattas and 50000 Boroj Pattas.

“I have instructed Gautam Deb to start the process of giving Pattas to residents of Uttoron areas,” stated the Chief Minister.

Regarding the Hills, Banerjee stated that land surveys are ongoing in tea gardens in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik and Kurseong. “Once the survey is over we will hand over land to the tea garden workers,” she said. Banerjee added that the state would provide funds for heaters in Hill schools for Board examinations owing to the biting cold. She asked GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa to ensure the same.