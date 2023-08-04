CM launches fire station at Sonamukhi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated a fire station at Sonamukhi, in Bankura that has come up at an estimated cost of Rs 3.75 crore. People of Sonamukhi, Indus, Patrasayer and adjacent areas of East Burdwan district will be greatly benefitted by this new fire station, Banerjee said.



The fire and emergency services department has already got approval for 43 personnel for operationalising this fire station. Banerjee inaugurated 105-metre-long 2-lane bridge over river Dwarka on Berhampore-Kandi-Sultanpur Road (SH-11) by

replacing an old and narrow bridge at Ranagram, in Murshidabad district with a project cost of Rs 30.92 crore.

This bridge will connect Berhampore Town with Kandi sub-division and around one lakh population will be benefitted.

The project is being carried out by the public works department.