CM launches ‘Apan Bangla’ portal

kolkata: Bridging the gap between Bengal and its natives living outside the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched the ‘Apan Bangla’ portal creating an opportunity for ‘Probasi Bengalees’, ‘Non-Resident Indians’, ‘Persons of Indian Origin’ and Overseas Citizens of India (of West Bengal origin) to connect with all major events taking place in Bengal.



She launched the portal on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. The e-platform www.aponbangla.wb.gov.in will also enable them to exchange opinions, provide advice, give financial assistance for the development of the state and act as a platform for the alumni of different institutions. They will also be able to gather information regarding different events taking place in Bengal like Kolkata International Film Festival, International Kolkata Book Fair, Durga Puja Carnival, and Bengal Global Business Summit, among others.

The sole focus of this portal is to ‘communicate and connect’. Through this, the users of this portal can connect to people in Bengal from outside India. “We have connected the world through this portal named ‘Apan Bangla,” Banerjee said while launching the portal from a government programme at Deshapriya Park to observe the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

The portal will be monitored by a special NRI cell which will be constituted under the aegis of the state Home department.

Efforts will also be made to cater to the needs, if any, placed by the Bengalis staying abroad. During her brief address at the programme, Banerjee called for the expansion of the Bengali language keeping intact the heritage and foundation.

“If we remain conservative, we will never open our hearts to new developments. We have to understand that language should be such that we can understand it easily. Language means communication. Thus, the ones having better communication skills will prosper more,” she said.

“We have officially recognised Hindi, Urdu, Kurukh, Kurmi, Nepali, Rajbangshi, Santhali, Gorkha, among other languages. This is because, in Bengal, we have people from different castes, creeds, and religions living in harmony. If we can, at least, understand their language and vice-versa, it is more than enough for us,” she added.Banerjee who paid floral tributes to the martyrs who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives to make Bengali the official language also inaugurated a women-led police station at Survey park under the East division of

Kolkata Police.