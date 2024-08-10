CM launches about 454 projs worth over Rs 247L crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for about 454 projects worth Rs 247.26 lakh crore during the Adivasi Diwas programme in Jhargram on Friday.



Greeting the tribal people on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, she said that her government is committed to their comprehensive development. “I extend my warm greetings to everyone assembled here. I say Jai Johar to all my Adivasi brothers and sisters. I extend my greetings to all the other communities in Bengal too,” Banerjee said addressing the programme in Jhargram.

She further stated: “We also have a new sub-divisional building in Jhargram that was built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. In Purulia too, we have spent Rs 15 crore for the sub-division office. Rs 22.12 crore has been spent to construct 14 km Keshiary-Kulboni road while Rs 52.46 crore has been spent for other roads too.”Her government has spent Rs 16.43 lakh and funds were given to Kanak Durga temple for clean water supply. Now, the state government has also given Rs 72.26 lakh for the renovation of the adjacent Vishnu temple, Banerjee stated.

“We have also disbursed funds for various Anganwadi and health centres. We have also given Rs 48 crore for a flyover in Bankura’s Chatna and renovated a 22 km road in Purulia for Rs 61.67 crore. Apart from this, Jhargram community hall, mid-day meal centre, kitchen shade, and much more renovation and inauguration work has been done,” she said. Around 2.5 lakh Adivasi people were benefiting from various welfare schemes of the state government. “From tourism to religious circuits, we have revamped the entire Jangalmahal region. We also have a small zoo here and soon, we will start a tiger safari worth Rs 10 crore here to attract more tourists,” Banerjee added.

Earlier on the day, Banerjee in a post on X said: “My heartiest greetings to all our tribal people on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, today…In Bangla, we observe this day as ‘Adivasi Diwas’. On this day, we honour the invaluable contributions of our Adivasi brethren to our society and environment and celebrate their vibrant traditions, art, and heritage throughout the state.”

Asserting that her government was committed to the comprehensive development of the tribal community, Banerjee said a separate department was created and several development boards were formed to uphold and protect their rights and to give focused attention to their welfare. “We have ensured laws to protect their land,” she said. “We will continue our work for the development of tribal brothers & sisters in the future also. Jai Johar,” she added. Banerjee also stated that 1 lakh households have already received a piped water supply in Jhargram. The remaining 2.5 lakh households will also get it in due course of time. “We will construct a big bazaar here over 1 acre of land. The people of the self-help groups can sell their goods here. The establishment will also have a cinema theatre along with a shopping mall and a community hall.

We will implement this in all the 23 districts.”

She pointed out that previously, the Adivasi students used to get Rs 1,000 per month. But her government increased the amount to Rs 1,800 per month.

“After coming to power, we established the Adivasi Development & Cultural Board. We have also increased the budget allocation for the board by seven times since 2011. A tribal advisory council has also been established under my leadership. We have ensured that the lands of the adivasis don’t get transferred or snatched away illegitimately. We have made it a law,” Banerjee said.