CM launches 24x7 anti-ragging helpline, assures caller identity won’t be disclosed

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, launched a round-the-clock anti-ragging helpline and urged students and guardians to call on the number to seek help if they come across any such incidents in any educational institutes.



She further assured that the identity of the caller and student will be kept confidential. Banerjee said that the incident at Jadavpur University (JU) has been an eye-opener.

Banerjee said: “Similar incidents happen but students hesitate to report it to the authorities out of fear. Such a case happened in Andhra Pradesh and I have directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate. If any incidents of ragging take place, please call and inform. Your identity will be kept confidential,” said Banerjee.

She further added: “Parents put in a lot of sacrifices to bring up their children. They get admitted to educational institutes with aspirations but end up getting tortured there.”

Alluding to the ones who are involved in ragging, she advised: “Obtaining good marks is not enough. Being a good human being should be the aim.”

This anti-ragging helpline number (18003455678) will be operating from the Kolkata Police headquarter at Lalbazar and complaints can be submitted here from anywhere in Bengal. If the area is found to be outside the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, the district police concerned and the anti-ragging committee there will be informed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in connection with the death of the JU first-year student, the police appealed before the Alipore Court to add Section 4 of the West Bengal Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act 2000. The appeal was granted.

On Tuesday, three of the accused, Sourabh Chowdhury, Deepsekhar Dutta and Monotosh Ghosh, were produced at Alipore court after their police remand was over. Police have again sought for their remand and Sourabh was sent to police custody till August 25. The other two accused youths were remanded to police custody till August 26.