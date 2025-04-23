CM lauds 5 state-run study centre pupils for excelling in UPSC

Kolkata: Five candidates from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC), run by the state government in Salt Lake, have been successfully placed in the final merit list of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated and offered her best wishes to the candidates who achieved

brilliant results in the examination with coaching assistance

from SNTCSSC. “Meghna Chakrabarty (79), Sahars Kumar (153), Paramita Malakar (477), Rajdeep Ghosh (789) and Praveen Kumar (837) got our state governmental coaching and have brought laurels for us by getting impressive ranks as mentioned in the brackets.

They are likely to enter IAS/ IPS/ other top services. There are others also from West Bengal who have succeeded in cracking the all-India examinations and should similarly get into apex services now.

Kudos boys and girls for these feats. Government of West Bengal is with you!”

Banerjee wrote on X.

An SNTCSSC press release stated that out of the 17 candidates who qualified for the personality test, Meghna Chakravorty, a resident of Salt Lake, is expected to be allocated either the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Paramita Malakar, hailing from Pansila, North 24 Parganas is expected to be

selected for the IAS.

Sahars Kumar from Ballygunge is expected to join the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Rajdeep Ghosh, a resident of Ranaghat, Nadia, is likely to be allotted the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) while Praveen Kumar, originally from Giridih, Jharkhand, currently working in Kolkata, is also expected to be

placed in the IRS.

“This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of the Study Centre to academic excellence and

equitable opportunity, a vision rooted in the inclusive developmental ethos championed by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the statement read.

An additional five to six candidates from Bengal are believed to have secured a position in the final list of UPSC CSE 2024. Verification of their details is

currently underway.