CM lauds 2 students from state who secured 100 percentile in JEE Mains

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated Archisman Nandy and Devdutta Majhi for securing 100 percentile in JEE Mains, 2025.

Both are among the 24 toppers across the country who secured a perfect 100 in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency), whose results were declared on Saturday.

“This put them in the topmost bracket in this prestigious country-wide examination. It is also a pleasure for us that both of them secured top ranks in their respective 10th standard Board examinations in 2023.

Both of these meritorious students were felicitated by me on 1st June, 2024 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan," Banerjee wrote on X. “I am particularly happy that Devdutta was a student of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and continued her studies in West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary education. Debdutta is also a scholar of the State-conducted Vidyasagar Science Olympiad and secured top rank in the said Olympiad in 2022. Their success is a matter of our pride and indicates the quality of education in our State. Many many best wishes to both of you. Our Government is committed to remain with you," Banerjee's post read.

Archisman, who hails from the remote village of Changual in Kharagpur, began his education under the West Bengal Board in his primary years and then transitioned to the ICSE curriculum for Class 10 and finally completed Class 12 under the CBSE board. He wants to pursue Computer Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. “We’re also motivating him to keep a clear mind and walk towards his next goal, JEE Advanced,” said his mother Anindita Nandy. Devdutta Majhi had secured the first rank in the Madhyamik examination 2023 from Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls High School. The girl from East Burdwan will sit for JEE (Advanced) with her aim to study Physics or Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Science. She aspires to become a successful engineer in the future.